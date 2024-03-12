ERDY and Nike SB “VISTY” Collaboration

The creative force behind Girls Don’t Cry, VERDY, revealed a new partnership with Nike SB that centres around the recognisable Nike SB Dunk Low model. This partnership continues their fruitful relationship, started in 2019 with a Valentine’s Day special edition.

VISTY, VERDY’s quirky figure, serves as the inspiration for this new pair for 2024. VISTY, which had its debut as a plush toy in late 2021 and subsequently appeared in a project with Kid Cudi, gives the SB Dunk Low a variety of pastel blues, greens, yellows, and pinks in soft and textured materials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @verdy

Important details include a tongue, midfoot panel, and toe box covered in green hair, as well as a pink collar with hair that matches the leather Swooshes. Blue corduroy overlays enhance the texture play, while the green rubber outsole and yellow accents on the laces and midsole brighten the entire look.

Although there is a lot of excitement over this SB Dunk Low with a VISTY theme, neither VERDY nor Nike SB have revealed any specifics about its debut. The sneaker, which is estimated to cost $135 USD, should be accessible this summer via Nike SNKRS and a few other shops.