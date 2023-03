BTS member Jimin takes the cover of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s April 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Youngjin Kim, with fashion direction from Dahye Kim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Som, and makeup artist Dareum Kim.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr