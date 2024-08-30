Kith Presents ASICS x Stefon Diggs GEL-NIMBUS 10.1

A unique collaboration between ASICS and NFL star Stefon Diggs brings the GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 as a heartfelt tribute to personal connections and shared journeys.

This limited-edition sneaker celebrates the spirit of friendship and family, weaving Diggs’ inspirations into its design.

Stefon Diggs brings his personal narrative into the GEL-NIMBUS 10.1, transforming it from a performance runner into a canvas that tells a story. One of the most distinctive features of this collaboration is the innovative heel tab, designed to resemble a friendship bracelet—a nod to the enduring bonds that Diggs values. The word “Family” emblazoned on the tongue serves as a central theme, complemented by heart motifs and a playful stickman artwork. These elements reflect Diggs’ commitment to his loved ones, making the sneaker more than just a piece of footwear—it’s a symbol of personal connections.

Color plays a vital role in bringing the ASICS x Stefon Diggs GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 to life. Vibrant yellow accents inject a burst of energy and optimism, while metallic pink details add a touch of modernity and flair. These lively colors work together to create a shoe that feels both joyful and contemporary, perfectly aligned with the spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

What sets this collaboration apart is its commitment to community. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sneakers will go to It’s From The Sole, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing sneakers to those in need in New York City and around the globe. This initiative not only underscores the collaborative spirit behind the design but also ensures that the impact extends far beyond style—contributing positively to the lives of many.

The ASICS x Stefon Diggs GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 is an exclusive release through Kith, with only 250 pairs available worldwide. The limited nature of this drop enhances its appeal, making it a sought-after item for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The sneaker is available exclusively for purchase through a drawing on the Kith App, with winners selected for pick-up at Kith Manhattan. Those lucky enough to secure a pair will be notified on Thursday, August 29th, at 1 PM EST.