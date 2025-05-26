adidas Celebrates Zidane’s Legacy with Gold Predator Precision

adidas brings the Predator Precision back into focus with a new limited release tied to one of football’s most influential figures, Zinedine Zidane. Releasing on June 10, the Predator Precision Elite x Zidane arrives in a rich gold finish that honors the moment the French midfielder was named World Player of the Year in 2000. The new version draws directly from the original gifted to Zidane that year, carrying forward the design language of an era while upgrading it for today’s pitch.

The updated model lands in a “Gold Met/Black/Collegiate Red” colorway, echoing Zidane’s signature style from the early 2000s. The boot features a full leather upper with adidas’ Three Stripes slashing across in black, true to the diagonal layout of the original. A fold-over tongue in vivid red adds a familiar focal point, staying true to the aesthetics that defined the Precision line.

Unzip the tongue, and an engraved silhouette captures Zidane’s famous volley from the 2002 Champions League Final. That Real Madrid goal, still replayed by fans worldwide, now lives on as a design detail within a boot that bridges past success with present-day performance.

Though the visuals reference the original, adidas builds this version for the demands of the current game. The Predator 25 soleplate supports speed, control, and agility under pressure. It brings the Precision silhouette into line with modern performance standards while maintaining the elements that made the boot a cultural icon.

Inside, the details stay personal. The insole carries the words “World Player 2000,” a subtle nod to Zidane’s peak. The tongue bears the “Made in Germany” label, an assurance of craftsmanship that continues adidas’ tradition of elite manufacturing for their most sought-after releases.

This isn’t the first time adidas has honored Zidane with a gold boot. In 2022, they reissued the Predator Absolute 2006. But while that model brought back a later chapter, the new Precision Elite leans into Zidane’s early-2000s dominance, his quiet control, calculated touches, and unmatched field vision.

The adidas Predator Precision Elite x Zidane releases June 10. Designed for players who respect history but play for the now, this boot steps forward without forgetting where it came from.