LOOKBOOK: ANDREA CREWS SPRING SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION

Discover Andrea Crews Spring Summer 2019 collection presented during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

Hardware to Software, the new Andrea Crews SS19 collection is immersed in the digital world and its aspirations. Andrea Crews portrays a man who knows how to surf: startupper, hacker or trader, he’s a Millennial entrepreneur. Sportswear and Office Wear are mixed and overlapped, materials imitate the hulls of computers and are branded by the electronic chips of our credit cards. The range of colours is declined in grey-beige of retro-futuristic machines, illuminated by reflective flashes and timeless pastels of grey collars. Aware of his power, the Andrea Crews man takes control of the world around him and redefines the style of the business man. He wears his jacket turned, hijacked, upcycled; his corporate shirt under a leather jog, and the icons on his star tee-shirt are called Snowden or Assange… Promoting innovation, networks and Open Source platforms, the collection represents immaterial values to wear every day. – from Andrea Crews

Discover the collection after the jump: