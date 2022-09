BTS member Kim Taehyung better known as V takes the cover star of VOGUE Korea October 2022 Issue captured by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge of styling was Lee Hajeong, with hair by Han Som (Bit & Boot) and makeup by Kim Dareum. The production was the work of Thecome Tour Co Ltd, Visual Park, with fashion editing by Sohn Eunyoung. For the covers, Kim is wearing Cartier.