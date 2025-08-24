Jeffrey Ngai, the rising Hong Kong singer and actor, takes center stage on the digital cover of GQ Magazine Hong Kong, photographed by Edwin Zhang and styled with the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925. In this exclusive, Ngai brings the same spirit of adventure and resilience that defines Longines’ global campaign, most recently embodied by Henry Cavill, into a distinctly Hong Kong travel inspired context, bridging continents and generations through the language of style and ambition.

Ngai’s journey is one of constant movement, both literal and metaphorical. Known for his versatility across music, film, and television, he has become one of Hong Kong’s most in-demand young stars, captivating fans with his sunny charisma and candid approach to both career and personal setbacks. The GQ shoot itself is a testament to this energy: Ngai, fresh from a serious on-set injury, arrives at the airport location undeterred, leaping between aircraft wings and radiating a vitality that rivals the blazing summer sun.

The editorial draws a direct parallel between Ngai’s adventurous spirit and the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925. Much like Cavill, who wears the same model in the brand’s global campaign, Ngai embodies the watch’s ethos of exploration and connection. The Spirit Zulu Time’s dual time zone functionality is more than a technical marvel, it’s a symbol of the modern adventurer, someone who crosses boundaries and remains connected to loved ones, no matter the distance. For Ngai, whose career now takes him across Asia and beyond, this is more than a metaphor; it’s a lived reality.

In conversation with GQ, Ngai reflects on the transformative power of trying new things—whether it’s acting, singing, or working with new creative teams abroad. He credits his growth to a willingness to embrace the unknown, echoing the Zulu Time’s legacy of pioneering spirit. “I believe as long as you make progress every day, people will notice,” he says, underscoring a philosophy of steady, authentic self-improvement.

Ngai’s recent experiences, including filming multiple movies and collaborating on new music, have deepened his appreciation for teamwork and adaptability. He speaks candidly about a recent injury, sharing how it reinforced his gratitude and the importance of living in the moment. This mindset is mirrored in his music, with upcoming singles exploring both vulnerability and stylistic experimentation.

Stylistically, Ngai’s approach is also aligned with the modern Longines man. He emphasizes the importance of thoughtful dressing, whether in formalwear or casual looks, and sees personal style as an extension of self-respect and maturity, a sentiment that resonates with both GQ and Longines’ values.

As the Asia brand ambassador for the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925, Ngai joins an elite circle of international talents, including Henry Cavill, who have defined the watch as an icon of global connection and contemporary masculinity. The GQ Hong Kong shoot, with its dynamic aviation setting and Ngai’s infectious optimism, captures the essence of the Spirit Zulu Time: a tool for those who chart their own course and cherish every moment of the journey.

This feature not only celebrates Jeffrey Ngai’s growing influence but also highlights how the Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925 continues to unite a new generation of explorers, across cities, industries, and continents.