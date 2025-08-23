Ruien Bai Stars in W Magazine China’s Surreal Tribute to Stephen Chow

W Magazine China’s Directors’ Eyes Issue delivers a striking visual tribute to the cinematic universe of Stephen Chow, reimagined through the lens of contemporary menswear. The editorial features model Ruien Bai, whose presence anchors the entire narrative, blending fashion’s avant-garde with the emotional resonance of Stephen Chow’s five most beloved films: King of Comedy, Kung Fu Hustle, The God of Cookery, Shaolin Soccer, and CJ7.

Photographed by Edwin Zhang and styled by Zipeng Li, Ruien Bai moves seamlessly through a series of sculptural, surreal looks that reference the absurdity, humor, and vulnerability found in Chow’s work. Each image channels a different facet of the director’s legacy—whether it’s the hopeful defiance of an aspiring actor, the fantastical chaos of martial arts legends, or the simple, heartfelt dreams that define everyday life. The set design by Doll King, Chen, and Shao Zi, along with makeup by Pan and casting by Tuanz, creates a world where the line between comedy and drama is both playful and profound.

Ruien Bai’s ability to embody these cinematic archetypes speaks to his growing influence in the international modeling scene. His nuanced performance in this editorial not only pays homage to Chow’s unique storytelling but also marks Bai as a model with the range and charisma to lead the next generation of menswear imagery.

Ruien Bai is represented in China by Yunic Models and works internationally with DNA Models in New York, Metropolitan, M Management, and Makers in Paris, Fashion Model Management in Milan, Supa Model Management in London, Elite Model Spain in Barcelona, and Kult Model Agency in Stockholm. Ruien is one of the most promising fresh faces on the male model scene, and has just landed his latest campaign for PRADA.

Discover the complete shoot in our gallery:

Photo by Edwin Zhang

Art Director & Stylist Zipeng Li

Models Ruien Bai at Yunic Models

Set Designers：Doll King、Chen、Shao Zi

Styling Coordinator Doll King、Ran

Makeup Artist Pan

Casting and Production Tuanzi