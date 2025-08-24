Michael Yerger Fronts SKIMS Mens Underwear

Michael Yerger, the American model whose career has rapidly ascended in recent years, is the face of the latest SKIMS Mens underwear and loungewear campaign, photographed by Hugh Wilson. The campaign marks another strategic move for SKIMS Mens, the menswear line from Kim Kardashian’s rapidly growing brand, as it cements its influence in the men’s underwear and loungewear market with a focus on comfort, inclusivity, and contemporary style.

Yerger’s involvement is a showcase to his growing profile in the industry. As a model, Michael Yerger is represented by DT Model Management in Los Angeles, where he is considered a standout among the agency’s roster and remains under their guidance as his mother agency. His international representation includes HEROES Model Management in New York and d’management group in Milan, positioning him on the books of some of the most respected agencies in the business. This multi-agency representation not only highlights his versatility and appeal but also speaks to the increasing demand for models who can transition seamlessly between American and European markets.

For the SKIMS Mens campaign, Hugh Wilson’s photography captures Yerger in the brand’s latest collection, which features a blend of signature SKIMS minimalism and functional design. The campaign imagery focuses on the essentials of the modern man’s wardrobe, with Yerger modeling a variety of pieces that include the brand’s signature boxer briefs, relaxed-fit tees, and loungewear sets in a palette of neutral tones. The creative direction underscores the brand’s commitment to everyday comfort and style, while Wilson’s lens brings a sense of authenticity and understated confidence to the visuals.

Yerger’s casting is in line with SKIMS’ strategy of working with models who embody both athleticism and approachability, appealing to a diverse male demographic. His previous work in both editorial and commercial spaces has established him as a familiar face in fashion, and his presence in this campaign is expected to resonate with both existing SKIMS fans and new audiences discovering the brand’s menswear offerings.

DT Model Management, which continues to serve as Yerger’s mother agency, has played a pivotal role in his development, helping to secure high-profile campaigns and editorial features. Meanwhile, his ties to HEROES Model Management and d’management group further reinforce his status as a model with international reach.

The SKIMS Mens campaign with Michael Yerger is set to roll out across digital platforms and select print outlets this season, with the collection available for purchase on the brand’s official website and through select retail partners. The campaign’s launch comes at a time when the men’s underwear and loungewear sector is seeing significant growth, and SKIMS is positioning itself as a key player in this evolving market.

Discover the complete shoot featuring Michael Yerger for SKIMS Mens in our gallery: