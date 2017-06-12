Dominik Mohr and Noe Cuendet at One Time Management are the stars of the latest Stefan Steiner Summer 2017 campaign, photographed by Elena Kuznetsova.

As Location for the fotoshooting of the new menswear collection, Stefan Steiner decided to use a closed Cement factory, a deindustrialized place from another time period. Some buildings of the factory complex will tear down others are used as ateliers for startups. The clothes are aimed at the urban gentleman, who lives in a postindustrial society. It’s a contrast to the decaying location. The whole collection is manufactured in Europe under labor friendly circumstances. Stefan Steiner’s style is a reduction to the essential. The collection includes grid-like prints and

waxed cotton for jackets. For the esthetic concept of the collection, Stefan Steiner is often inspired by architecture. – from Stefan Steiner

See more after the jump:



Photographer Elena Kuznetsova

Hair Stylist Gabriel de Fries @ Style Council

Models Dominik Mohr and Noe Cuendet at ONE TIME MANAGEMENT

Special thanks to assistant Jana Niederberger