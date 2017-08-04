The handsome Antoni Bialy at AVE Management teams up with fashion photographer Fadli Rahman for The Unconventional story coming from the pages of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2017 edition. In charge of styling was our Asia Fashion Editor Randolph Tan, with grooming from Patricia Jaihan at FAC3INC using MAC and La Biosthetique.

For the session Antoni is wearing selected pieces from Ami, Stella McCartney, Salvatore Ferragamo, Raf Simons, Lanvin, Vetements, Thom Browne, Undercover, Prada, Bottega Veneta , Yohji Yamamoto, Christian Louboutin, and Palm Angels.





Photographer Fadli Rahman

Stylist Randolph Tan

Grooming Patricia Jaihan at FAC3INC using MAC and La Biosthetique

Model Antoni Bialy at Ave

Get your copy of D’SCENE Summer 2017 issue in PRINT and DIGITAL.