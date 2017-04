Models Matt Corrias (TIGERS by Matt), Remi Laforet (Elite Paris), and Wilfred Huang (FIRST London, URBAN Milano, PRIMO HK) take the covers of FACTORY Fanzine‘s 7th The Wardrobe Test edition captured by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani. Grooming using Tom For for Men.





