Jhonattan Burjack is the Illusionist for MMSCENE Magazine April 2017 Issue
The Illusionist story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s April 2017 edition by fashion photographer Jonathan Mahaut Studio features up and comer Jhonattan Burjack. In charge of magic concepts and light assistance was Paul Kieve, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sophia Singh.
OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY
For the session Jhonattan (AMCK Models) is wearing selected looks from the likes of Mai Gi Dah, Chuck Hoberman, Cosprop, Dior Homme, Moschino, Tie Rack, Issey Miyake Men, Thom Browne, Helen Anthony, Acne Studios, Versace, and Thomas Pink. Styling assistance by Salina Hayashi, with retouching from Mario Ernun.
Photographer and Art Direction Jonathan Mahaut Studio
Light Assistant and Magic Concepts Paul Kieve
Stylist Assistant Salina Hayashi
Hair & Makeup Sophia Singh
Model Jhonattan Burjack at AMCK Models London
Retouch Mario Ernun
Location & Props The Magic House, Dalson London
Magic Box Assistant Danny Ash