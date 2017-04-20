Jhonattan Burjack is the Illusionist for MMSCENE Magazine April 2017 Issue

The Illusionist story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s April 2017 edition by fashion photographer Jonathan Mahaut Studio features up and comer Jhonattan Burjack. In charge of magic concepts and light assistance was Paul Kieve, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Sophia Singh.

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY

For the session Jhonattan (AMCK Models) is wearing selected looks from the likes of Mai Gi Dah, Chuck Hoberman, Cosprop, Dior Homme, Moschino, Tie Rack, Issey Miyake Men, Thom Browne, Helen Anthony, Acne Studios, Versace, and Thomas Pink. Styling assistance by Salina Hayashi, with retouching from Mario Ernun.











Photographer and Art Direction Jonathan Mahaut Studio

Light Assistant and Magic Concepts Paul Kieve

Stylist Assistant Salina Hayashi

Hair & Makeup Sophia Singh

Model Jhonattan Burjack at AMCK Models London

Retouch Mario Ernun

Location & Props The Magic House, Dalson London

Magic Box Assistant Danny Ash

