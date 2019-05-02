in AMCK, Atelier Management, Lookbooks, Menswear, Sight Management Studio, Spring Summer 2019 Campaigns, Two Management

Michael Oder Posing for The Latest s.Oliver Menswear Collection

Discover the new s.Oliver spring summer 2019 collection starring the promising Michael Oder at TWO Management

Michael Oder

The promising Austrian male model Michael Oder is posing for the latest s.Oliver Menswear Spring Summer 2019 Collection shoot captured by Fashion Photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. Michael is represented by Two Management in Los Angeles, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, AMCK Models in London, Brave Models in Milan, MIKA’s in Stockholm and PMA Models in Hamburg. Oder’s mother agency is Addicted to Models from Vienna. 

Scroll down for more of the s.Oliver spring summer 2019 collection featuring Michael Oder.

Michael Oder Michael Oder Michael Oder Michael Oder Michael Oder Michael Oder Michael Oder

Photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management 
Model Michael Oder at Two Management 

New Guys

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

LORENZO SUTTO INTERVIEW + COVER STORY