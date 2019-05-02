Michael Oder Posing for The Latest s.Oliver Menswear Collection

The promising Austrian male model Michael Oder is posing for the latest s.Oliver Menswear Spring Summer 2019 Collection shoot captured by Fashion Photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. Michael is represented by Two Management in Los Angeles, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, AMCK Models in London, Brave Models in Milan, MIKA’s in Stockholm and PMA Models in Hamburg. Oder’s mother agency is Addicted to Models from Vienna.

Scroll down for more of the s.Oliver spring summer 2019 collection featuring Michael Oder.

Photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management

Model Michael Oder at Two Management