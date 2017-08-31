Jordan Torres in Vitruvian Venture by Rowan Papier for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Jordan Torres at Re:Quest Model Management stars in A Vitruvian Venture story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2017 edition by fashion photographer Rowan Papier. Art direction is work of Dejan Jovanovic, with production from Rance Gensemer, and set design by DE-YAN. Beauty is courtesy of hair stylist Junya Nakashima and makeup artist Sae-Ryun Song.

GET YOUR COPY OF MMSCENE 017

In charge of styling was Julien Alleyne, who for the session selected looks and accessories from Wilfried Lantoine, David Yurman, Y-3, Alexander Wang, Prada, Linder, Dior Homme, Chrome Hearts, Givenchy, Nicolo Tonetto, and Emporio Armani.





Model: Jordan Torres at Re:Quest Model Management NY

Photographer: Rowan Papier

Art Director: Dejan Jovanovic

Stylist: Julien Alleyne

Set Design: DE-YAN

Producer: Rance Gensemer

Hair Stylist: Junya Nakashima

Makeup Artist: Sae-Ryun Song

Originally published in MMSCENE August 2017 Issue – Issue 017.