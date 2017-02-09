Josh Knight Lee in Meet Me In Montauk for Design SCENE Magazine #13

Meet Me In Montauk story captured for Design SCENE Magazine‘s January / February 2017 edition by fashion photographer Mun Kong features models Josh Knight Lee and Evelin Weber (both at Ave Management). Styling is work of Ong Jollin, assisted by Haikel Shah with production from Syaza Syarafina, assisted by Dawn Lim. In charge of hair and makeup was Manisa Tan using Bobbi Brown and La Biosthetique.

For the session models are wearing selected looks and accessories from the likes of Calvin Klein Platinum, Prada, Chanel, Loewe, Z Zegna, Etro, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Moncler x Off-White, MSGM, Roger Vivier, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Christian Dada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Off-White, Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and Moncler.





Photographer Mun Kong

Photograper Assistants Callum Smith & Melvin Leong

Stylist Ong Jollin

Stylist Assistant Haikel Shah

Makeup And Hair Manisa Tan Using Bobbi Brown and La Biosthetique

Models Evelin Weber & Josh Knight Lee At Ave Management

Producer Syaza Syarafina

Producer Assistant Dawn Lim

