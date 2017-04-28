Another Day in Paradise with Louis Solywoda for MMSCENE Magazine April 2017 Issue
Fashion photographer Santiago Bisso captured Another Day in Paradise story for the April 2017 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine featuring the handsome Louis Solywoda at Soul Artist Management. Grooming is work of beauty artist Kecia Littman.
In charge of styling was Chad Tokunaga, who for the session selected looks from the likes of All Saints, Lucky Brand Jeans, Fossil, Ted Baker, Tom Ford, Diesel, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Salvage Public, and Nixon. Photo Assistance by Ryan Foley.
Photographer Santiago Bisso
Stylist Chad Tokunaga
Grooming Kecia Littman
Photographer Assistant Ryan Foley
Model Louis Solywoda at Soul Artist Management