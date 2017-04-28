Another Day in Paradise with Louis Solywoda for MMSCENE Magazine April 2017 Issue

Fashion photographer Santiago Bisso captured Another Day in Paradise story for the April 2017 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine featuring the handsome Louis Solywoda at Soul Artist Management. Grooming is work of beauty artist Kecia Littman.

In charge of styling was Chad Tokunaga, who for the session selected looks from the likes of All Saints, Lucky Brand Jeans, Fossil, Ted Baker, Tom Ford, Diesel, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Salvage Public, and Nixon. Photo Assistance by Ryan Foley.





Photographer Santiago Bisso

Stylist Chad Tokunaga

Grooming Kecia Littman

Photographer Assistant Ryan Foley

Model Louis Solywoda at Soul Artist Management

