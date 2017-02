Supermodel Mariano Ontanon teams up with fashion photographer Greg Swales for Alem do Basico story coming from the pages of GQ Brazil‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Giorgio Ammirabile, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Versace, Moncler, Gucci, Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, and Giorgio Armani among other. Grooming is work of Osmane Da Cunha.