MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The New Young Ft. Noah by Aaron Kohler
Fresh faced Noah represented by Visage Management stars in The New Young story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Aaron Kohler. In charge of styling was Yannik Zamboni, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Comme des Garçons, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Saint Laurent, Diesel, and Topman among other. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Chahida Rezgueni. Production by AK-Visual.
We define our won masculinity or play with our feminine side. If we feel like playing Nintendo with a wig on, we do it. Eating popcorn on the floor and dancing on the crumbs, we do it. Kissing and making funny faces or putting on makeup and go for a walk, we do it. The Past does inspires us and not defines us as the humans we want to become. We don’t limit ourselves and we don’t let society tell us who we are or who have to be.
See more of the story bellow:
Photographer: Aaron Kohler
Production: AK-Visual.com
Co-Production/Stylist: Yannik Zamboni
Hair and makeup: Chahida Rezgueni
Model: Noah at Visage
Location Basel, Switzerland