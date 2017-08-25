Our Top 10 Menswear Pieces To Shop at ARKET

H&M’s new brand, Arket opens its doors to its first flagship store in London today and we selected our 10 favorite menswear pieces to shop there. The range includes minimalist Scandi-inspired men’s, women’s and children’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections, as well as a homeware department.

Discover our 10 favorite pieces after the jump:

Water-Repellent Fishtail Parka

Inspired by the classical mid-century cover up, this long parka is crafted from a premium Japanese fabric with water-repellent and windproof properties.

Cotton Jacquard Jumper

Jacquard-knitted with the pattern on the reverse, this crew-neck jumper is inspired by traditional knits from the Fair Isle outside of Scotland.



Organic Merino Zip Cardigan

With an elegant appearance and the comfort of knitted merino wool, this classic-cut V-neck cardigan is accented with a tonal zip closure at front, and ribbed cuffs and hem.

Wool Gingham Blazer

A fine twill weave with a yarn-dyed Gingham check – the high-quality wool fabric used for this style is produced in Italy.

Straight Organic Cotton Twill Chinos

Casual chino trousers in a medium-weight organic cotton twill with a slightly broken-in appearance.

Cotton Poplin Striped Shirt

A button-down style in cotton poplin with a yarn-dyed black stripe.

Nylon Liner Vest

This vest is part of the ARKET 2-in-1 Series, a system of separate functional shell layers and insulating liners that can be worn either as individual garments or zipped into each other, to create a fully padded coat

Pima Cotton Crew-Neck Jumper

A sports-inspired plain-knit cotton crew-neck with wide ribbing at the cuffs and hemline, finished with a flat-lock stitch.

Cotton Wool Topcoat

The twill woven fabric in a blend of cotton and wool, gives a subtle lustre to this versatile topcoat.

2017 Nylon Backpack

Developed from an original piece, a military ‘jungle pack’ also known as ‘field pack’, this robust rucksack is crafted from a durable and water-resistant nylon fabric from Japan.