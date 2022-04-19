in Lookbooks, Menswear, Sang Woo Kim, Spring Summer 2022, Success Models, Videos

Sang Woo Kim Models ARKET Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer Jen Carey and supermodel Sang Woo Kim team up for the latest Arket’s SS22 story

Discover ARKET Spring Summer 2022 menswear story starring supermodel Sang Woo Kim lensed by fashion photographer Jen Carey. In charge of styling was Oscar Lange, with set design from Virginia Sancho, art direction by Lucía García Rey, and casting direction by A L M Creative Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Carlos Gonzalez, and makeup artist Yurema Villa. Production by Alana Production. For the video Sang Woo Kim teams up with model Lena Hardt. The story highlights functional easy to wear pieces.

