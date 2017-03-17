VOGUE HOMMES SUMMER 2017 COVER STORY by MARIO TESTINO
City Of The Gods editorial captured as the cover story of the latest VOGUE HOMMES comes from the celebrated Mario Testino. The prolific fashion photographer takes the top model cast to Brazil, mixing internationally busy models such as Kit Butler, but also using local talent such as Brazilian model Pablo Morais while at the same time spotlighting up and comers such as Jonathan Bellini (recently photographed exclusively for MMSCENE Portraits online exclusive).
Testino is no stranger to Brazil, who often shoots in the exotic country and has released Mario Di Janerio photo book a few years ago.
Magazine VOGUE HOMMES – www.vogue.fr
City of the Gods
Photographer Mario Testino – www.mariotestino.com
Fashion Stylist Anastasia Barbieri
Models Jonathan Bellini, Pablo Morais, Vito Basso, Kit Butler, Ariel Rosa, Iann Neiva Pastor, Thairine Garcia & others
Makeup Artist Val Garland
Hair Stylist Marc Lopez