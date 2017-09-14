Andres Velencoso Segura Models XTI Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Supermodels Andres Velencoso Segura and Alessandra Ambrosio team up for XTI‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Juan Aldabaldetrecu. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with makeup from Ana Marie Rizzieri, and hair styling by Dominick Pucciarello.

