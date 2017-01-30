Anwar Hadid Stars in Zadig & Voltaire Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

By  |  Comments

Anwar Hadid

Up and comer Anwar Hadid (IMG Models) stars in Zadig & Voltaire‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Fred Meylan.

For more of the campaign continue bellow:


Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons