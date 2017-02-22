Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2017 Desert Echoes Starring Benjamin Eidem

Massimo Dutti

Supermodel Benjamin Eidem stars in Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2017 Desert Echoes menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. Styling is work of Marina Gallo, with beauty from makeup artist Petros Petrohilos and hair stylist Rudi Lewis.

The new season arrives packed with elements that transport us to magic places such as Marrakesh and exotic desert landscapes. A dreamlike scenery with luxury in the background. Neutral and warm colours bring natural light to pieces suggestive of a journey into the most intrepid and adventurous style. Spirit of adventure and cosmopolitan soul. A purist display of loose pieces draw a poetic line with the new dailywear code.


Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

