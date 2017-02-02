Anders Donatelli & Erik van Gils Model Coach 1941 Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Top model Erik van Gils and newcomer Anders Donatelli star in Coach 1941‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement lensed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Styling is work of Karl Templer, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Pat McGrath and hair stylist Guido Palau.


Images courtesy of Coach 1941

