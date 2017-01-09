- 3MMODELS
1ST LOOK: Alessio Pozzi & Kit Butler for Emporio Armani SS17 Campaign
First look at Emporio Armani‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring top models Alessio Pozzi, Kit Butler, Luna Bijl, and Chiharu Okunugi. In charge of photography was Lachlan Bailey.
