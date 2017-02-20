Fabio Mancini Models Belvest Spring Summer 2017 Collection
By |
Comments
Supermodel Fabio Mancini stars in Belvest‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign and lookbook captured by fashion photographer Diego Merino. Styling is courtesy of Luca Smorgon, with grooming from Giuseppe Lorusso.
Follow Fabio’s work on his Official Facebook Page, Instagram profile, or fabiomanciniblog.wordpress.com
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS17supermodels
← Previous Story CHARLIE FRANCE STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE MARCH 2017 COVER STORY