Florian van Bael Models Banana Republic Spring Summer 2017 Collection

By  |  Comments

Florian van Bael

Top model Florian van Bael stars in Banana Republic‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In charge of styling was Jay Massacret, with set design from Kadu Lennox. Beauty is work of hair stylist Maranda and makeup artist Karan Franjola. For the campaign Florian was joined by Anais Mali and Sofie Hemmet.


Florian van Bael

Florian van Bael

Related Post

Jon Kortajarena Covers Harper’s Bazaar Spain‘s Jan...
Jamie Wise by Kristiina Wilson for Dsection Magazi...
Lucas Loyola for REFLEX HOMME by JM Dayao
Ben Hill for Simons Fall Winter 2010
Arthur Sales Digitals
Reid Prebenda, Vladimir Ivanov & Christian Pl...
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons