Florian van Bael Models Banana Republic Spring Summer 2017 Collection
Top model Florian van Bael stars in Banana Republic‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In charge of styling was Jay Massacret, with set design from Kadu Lennox. Beauty is work of hair stylist Maranda and makeup artist Karan Franjola. For the campaign Florian was joined by Anais Mali and Sofie Hemmet.
