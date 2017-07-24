Jordy Gerritsma Models Diesel Black Gold Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
Fashion photographer Collier Schorr captured Diesel Black Gold‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring models Jordy Gerritsma and Kiki Willems. In charge of styling was Marie-Amelie Sauve, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro.
Discover more images + video campaign directed by Michael Saint-Onge bellow:
