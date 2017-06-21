Max Overshiner is the Face of Loewe Fall Winter 2017.18

Up and comer Max Overshiner stars in Loewe‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by the legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Mathias Augustyniak & Michael Amzalag, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath. Set design courtesy of Mary Howard. See more of Loewe’s FW17 advertisement bellow:



