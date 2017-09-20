Quincy Saunders Models Matiere Fall Winter 2017 Collection

Discover Matiere‘s Fall Winter 2017 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Quincy Saunders at Two Management captured by fashion photographer Driely S. Carter. The collection explores the glamorous rock and roll aesthetic with Matiere’s classic sportswear touch.

“Matiere co-founders Scot Shandalove and Henry Choi couldn’t help but look to the raw, unfiltered energy of punk-rock to inspire the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 season. The collection, which features a mash-up of fibers, silhouettes and washes, pays homage to this historical movement and era.

London, the birthplace of punk, is the inspiration for the season’s fabric choices from dimensional wools with fur accents to winter Tartans and monochrome plaids. Matiere’s signature activewear addition breathes an air of functionality into punk’s rebellious nature with acid-washed, over-dyed knit denim and elevated velour tracksuits. The brand strategically partnered with Schoeller Switzerland to develop a waterproof, breathable, M65 Merino Wool parka and matching cargo pant to withstand any climate. Taped seams, waterproof zippers and funnel neck hoods are the protective design details forming the vandal’s everyday armor.” – From Matiere





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.