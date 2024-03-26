in Fear Of God, Lookbooks, Spring Summer 2024

Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection

This collection combines the functional needs of performance sportswear with the refined aesthetics of high fashion

Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection
Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection / Courtesy of Fear of God

The sophisticated aesthetics of high fashion are combined with the functional needs of performance sportswear in the Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection for the 2023–2024 Opening Season. Fear of God Athletics launches a collection of fashionable and useful clothing in collaboration with Adidas. Among other items in the collection is the Athletics 86 Hi, which is made to support optimal performance while keeping a stylish appearance, which this collection is all about.

Courtesy of Fear of God

Expanding upon the success of its debut season, this years spring collection features intriguing new additions along with creative takes on classics. The return of suede fleece in fresh colours is accompanied by the introduction of muscle tanks, running base layers, and shorts.

Courtesy of Fear of God
Courtesy of Fear of God

The three main components of Fear of God—Fear of God, ESSENTIALS, and Athletics—combine daily wear, high-end style, and athletic achievement. With this strategy, the brand is uniquely positioned in the fashion industry, able to bridge different worlds. The Spring Collection is available on fearofgod.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, and select global retailers.

Courtesy of Fear of God

See more of the Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection in the Gallery below:

adidasfear of godSS24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SNEAKER ALERT: PUMA Releases The Redesigned Easy Rider Sneaker
Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook Covers Vogue Man Hong Kong April 2024 Issue