The sophisticated aesthetics of high fashion are combined with the functional needs of performance sportswear in the Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection for the 2023–2024 Opening Season. Fear of God Athletics launches a collection of fashionable and useful clothing in collaboration with Adidas. Among other items in the collection is the Athletics 86 Hi, which is made to support optimal performance while keeping a stylish appearance, which this collection is all about.

Expanding upon the success of its debut season, this years spring collection features intriguing new additions along with creative takes on classics. The return of suede fleece in fresh colours is accompanied by the introduction of muscle tanks, running base layers, and shorts.

The three main components of Fear of God—Fear of God, ESSENTIALS, and Athletics—combine daily wear, high-end style, and athletic achievement. With this strategy, the brand is uniquely positioned in the fashion industry, able to bridge different worlds. The Spring Collection is available on fearofgod.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, and select global retailers.

See more of the Fear of God Athletics Spring Collection in the Gallery below: