YSL05: Saint Laurent Men Fall Winter 2017.18 by Anthony Vaccarello

Discover #YSL05 Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear collection preview captured by fashion photographer Collier Schorr. Stars of the campaign are Dalibor Urosevic, David Friend, Louis Marzin, and Lukas Ionesco. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith and makeup artist Kanako Takase. Video directed by Nathalie Canguilhem.



