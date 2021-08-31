AMI Fall Winter 2021 Collection Celebrates the f.AMI.ly

AMI has collaborated with American photographer and dancer, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, on a Fall Winter 2021 campaign, featuring real people from various walks of life. Named ‘f.AMI.ly’, the campaign marks the first collaboration Rodriguez, and the Parisian house.

Conveying a variety of feelings, each photo is an evocative portrait, a new chapter in the story of a close-knit group. The mood delicately echoes the spirit of AMI and its values of love, friendship and inclusion. The campaign celebrates the need to be together, and an infinite diversity of relationships and human connections – partners and lovers, chosen and biological families, acquaintances and best friends… – from AMI.

The overall attitude is collected, at times reflective. Dancer, architects, actress are casted as the main characters of the mostly black-and-white portraits. The gallery of images features a moving mother-and-son photograph of Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI’s founder and creative director, and his mother Chantal.

Inspired by New York in the 90’s, and the unique imagery of fashion catalogs of that era, the models stage similar interactions in candid poses, in a series of striking full-body shots.