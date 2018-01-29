ANTON JAEGER for TOPMAN SPRING SUMMER 2018

Breakthrough star on the modelling scene ANTON JAEGER is posing for the latest TOPMAN Spring Summer 2018 fashion shoot. In charge of the photography was Theo Wenner while styling of Topman spring summer collection was handled by Alice Goddard. Anton is exclusively represented by Tomorrow Is Another Day model agency.

Hair style by Recine with makeup from Makeup Artist Fara Homidi.



Photographer Theo Wenner

Fashion Stylist Alice Goddard

Hair Stylist Recine

Make Up Artist Fara Homidi

