ANTON JAEGER for TOPMAN SPRING SUMMER 2018
Breakthrough star on the modelling scene ANTON JAEGER is posing for the latest TOPMAN Spring Summer 2018 fashion shoot. In charge of the photography was Theo Wenner while styling of Topman spring summer collection was handled by Alice Goddard. Anton is exclusively represented by Tomorrow Is Another Day model agency.
Hair style by Recine with makeup from Makeup Artist Fara Homidi.
Photographer Theo Wenner
Fashion Stylist Alice Goddard
Hair Stylist Recine
Make Up Artist Fara Homidi
