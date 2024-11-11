in Nike, Sneakers

First Look at Jordan Flight Court in Sleek “Black/White”

Jordan Flight Court combines classic design with a modern edge in its all-leather debut.

Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand introduces a new chapter in the Jordan Flight Court line with the debut of the “Black/White” colorway, marking its first-ever all-leather iteration. Moving away from previous suede editions, this model exudes classic Jordan sophistication, with a premium white leather upper that’s both stylish and durable.

SNEAKERS

Mesh underlays add breathable support, while an off-white midsole provides a subtle contrast that complements the white leather without overpowering the design. The black outsole not only balances the shoe’s aesthetics but also adds functional traction, making it suitable for both lifestyle wear and athletic use.

Courtesy of Nike
Jordan Flight Court
Courtesy of Nike

Subtle yet striking black accents along the ankle collar and heel, as well as the embroidered Flight logo on the side, enhance the shoe’s overall appeal. This understated branding brings a sense of authenticity, rooted in Jordan’s legacy while appealing to contemporary tastes. The “Black/White” edition of the Jordan Flight Court showcases a perfect blend of form and function, catering to sneakerheads who appreciate design evolution within classic silhouettes.

Jordan Flight Court
Courtesy of Nike

Releasing in 2024 with an MSRP of $115, the Jordan Flight Court “Black/White” will be available on Nike and select retailers, ready to deliver timeless style and reliable performance.

air jordansneaker releases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Katarina Doric

BOSS Redefines Holiday Fashion with 2024 Collection

Air Jordan 9 Golf Arrives in “Shadow” Colorway