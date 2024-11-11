First Look at Jordan Flight Court in Sleek “Black/White”

Jordan Brand introduces a new chapter in the Jordan Flight Court line with the debut of the “Black/White” colorway, marking its first-ever all-leather iteration. Moving away from previous suede editions, this model exudes classic Jordan sophistication, with a premium white leather upper that’s both stylish and durable.

Mesh underlays add breathable support, while an off-white midsole provides a subtle contrast that complements the white leather without overpowering the design. The black outsole not only balances the shoe’s aesthetics but also adds functional traction, making it suitable for both lifestyle wear and athletic use.

Subtle yet striking black accents along the ankle collar and heel, as well as the embroidered Flight logo on the side, enhance the shoe’s overall appeal. This understated branding brings a sense of authenticity, rooted in Jordan’s legacy while appealing to contemporary tastes. The “Black/White” edition of the Jordan Flight Court showcases a perfect blend of form and function, catering to sneakerheads who appreciate design evolution within classic silhouettes.

Releasing in 2024 with an MSRP of $115, the Jordan Flight Court “Black/White” will be available on Nike and select retailers, ready to deliver timeless style and reliable performance.