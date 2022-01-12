in Advertising Campaigns, Bottega Veneta, Menswear

Bottega Veneta Celebrates the Year of the Tiger

The brand presented the Chinese Lunar New Year campaign and a takeover of the Great Wall of China.

© Bottega Veneta

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta has released a special campaign, dominated by the shade of tangerine (a symbol of luck in Mandarin). The brand is also staging a takeover of the Great Wall of China from 6 to 12 January 2022. The installation features only Bottega Veneta’s name and logo in its signature green, combined with a tangerine.

© Bottega Veneta

Together with this installation, Bottega Veneta has pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the ‘Shanhai Pass’, the Great Wall of China’s easternmost stronghold, historically known as the ‘First Pass under Heaven’.

© Bottega Veneta

© Bottega Veneta
© Bottega Veneta
© Bottega Veneta
© Bottega Veneta

bottega venetacapsule collection

