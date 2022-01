Fashion photographer Juergen Teller captured Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2022 campaign in Naples, Italy. Among the star of the campaign are Moustapha Sy, Mateen Ismail, and designers Andreas Kronthaler and Vivienne Westwood. Styling is work of Sabina Schreder, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte, and production by MAI Productions. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Lorenzo Barcella, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, and manicurist Assia Lanzi.