Bright Vachirawit Models The Latest Calvin Klein Campaign

Bright Vachirawit brings a modern edge to Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, captured by photographer Park Jong Ha. Embracing iconic pieces, Bright showcases layered outerwear with style. He pairs a bomber jacket with a sherpa-lined denim trucker for a rugged appeal, while a sleek wind jacket effortlessly tops a washed denim set, showcasing its versatility with its reversible design. Bright channels raw 90s energy in a signature denim trucker over classic black outfit, and a casual yet bold look with low-slung denim, subtly revealing the Calvin Klein logo waistband. From the Monogram Logo tee tucked into straight denim to 90s Loose denim styled with lightweight jackets, Bright Vachirawit models each look with a laid-back confidence. Explore these forever icons at CalvinKlein.com.