The Dior Ambassadors from the k-pop group Tomorrow x Together lend their magnetic presence to the latest Dior Winter 24 campaign. Each look curated by Kim Jones Studio, from the sophisticated pinstripe patterns to the sleek lines of the Oblique suit, is designed to command attention. Photographed by Brett Lloyd, the campaign captures the Dior’s heritage, honoring the House’s long-standing commitment to the art of movement and the vision of its legendary founder.