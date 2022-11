French fashion brand JACQUEMUS presented the Neve World capsule collection introducing cosy pieces made for upcoming cold days. Starring in the campaign is rapper and songwriter Central Cee captured by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Imruh Asha. The collection features sweaters, scarves, balaclavas, gloves, hats and headbands in shades of blue, violet, pink, red, off-white, orange and brown.