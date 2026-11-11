Elliot Belot Fronts Helmut Lang Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Rooms for resting, rooms for waiting. For its Fall Winter 2026 campaign, Helmut Lang trades the runway for the quiet theater of domestic space, casting model Elliot Belot in a series of images that feel more like a held breath than a fashion pitch.

Photographed by Daniel P. Shea, the campaign follows Belot across a leather sofa, a makeshift plywood platform and a bed of rumpled white linen. Each setting is spare, each pose slightly off-center. The result is a portrait of a wardrobe that works as hard in repose as it does in motion.

Softness With Structure

The first image sets the tone. Belot reclines on a black leather sofa in a heavy ribbed knit in charcoal grey, its high neck and dropped shoulders giving the silhouette real weight. Wide-leg trousers in a flecked, heathered wool pool around his legs, creaseless and unfussy. A dark leather bag sits half-hidden behind him. The palette is tonal and muted, the tailoring generous, and the gaze direct.

It is a study in how Helmut Lang approaches knitwear: not as comfort dressing, but as architecture. The ribbing creates vertical rhythm, the volume creates distance, and the whole look reads as composed rather than casual.

Workwear Gets Sharper

In the second frame, the mood shifts. Belot crouches on a raw plywood plinth topped with a pale mattress, wearing a clean white T-shirt and deep chocolate brown wide-leg trousers with contrast stitching and metal rivet detailing. Glossy black leather boots anchor the look. The pose is almost feline, the stare unflinching.

Here the brand leans into its long-standing tension between utility and polish. A simple white tee and a pair of work-inflected trousers become something more deliberate through proportion and finish alone. The unfinished wood against the soft pastel backdrop only sharpens the contrast.

Monochrome in Bed

The third image may be the most striking. Belot lies on his side across pale blue-white bedding, dressed head to toe in a pale stone-toned set: an oversized shirt jacket with a pointed collar and a chest pocket with a snap closure, paired with matching trousers and cinched by a slim black leather belt. The fabric has a subtle sheen that catches the light and mirrors the folds of the sheets around him.

Tone-on-tone dressing has long been a signature of the house, and this look shows why it endures. Without contrast to lean on, the cut does all the talking: the roomy shoulder, the clean placket, the single dark accent at the waist.

A Busy Season for Belot

The Helmut Lang campaign adds to a strong season for the model, who also appeared in the AMI Paris Fall Winter 2026 campaign. Appearing for two distinct houses in the same season speaks to his range: equally convincing in the warm, Parisian ease of AMI and in the cooler, more austere world of Helmut Lang. Belot is also the face of Moncler’s latest fall winter 2026 lookbook.

Belot is represented by Wonderwall Management in Milan and Chapter Management in London. Discover more of the shoot in our gallery:

Campaign Credits

Model: Elliot Belot

Photographer: Daniel P. Shea

Art Director: Becca Thandi Halev

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Clare Byrne

Hair Stylist: Tamas Tuzes

Makeup Artist: Emi Kaneko

Casting Director: Bert Martirosyan

Producer: Wei Wang