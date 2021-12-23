Best Kith Hoodies for Winter 2021

Established in 2011 by American footwear and clothing designer Arron Ronnie Fieg, KITH is a multifunctional lifestyle brand, as well as a progressive retail establishment. Known for its highly coveted collaborations with brands that have stood the test of time, Kith pushes the boundaries to deliver customers a completely unique experience.

As Ronnie Fieg’s omnipresent label celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, we bring you the best hoodies for Fall Winter 2021 season.

STAR WARS™ Kith Leia Hoodie

In a galaxy not so far away, there’s a Kith x Star Wars collaboration. To promote the collection, the brand has partnered up with the Chamber Orchestra of New York, who performed the Star Wars main theme.

We picked this Kith x Star Wars white hoodie, featuring a photo of Princess Leia from Episode IV “A New Hope”, portrayed by none other than Carrie Fisher. The hoodie is made from 100% cotton and features KITH logo back and front. KITH’s Star Wars capsule has launched December 20, 2021.

Kith Bonded Sherpa Quarter Zip Hoodie

This stylish olive hoodie comes in a brushed sherpa fabric, and is designed with a quarter-zip construction, featuring a custom Kith branded zipper puller and zipped front pockets. It has elasticated cuffs, bungee adjustors at interior side seams debossed sherpa Kith classic logo at chest.

Kith for Russell Athletic Reverse Patchwork Williams IV Hoodie

This Spring, Kith has worked with Kentucky-based apparel brand Russell Athletic on a 96-style collection that combines Kith’s penchant for quality with Russell’s iconic heritage.

This patchwork hoodie is made out of Kith’s special 14oz cotton fleece that was custom-milled in the US. If you plan to cop it, be quick as it’s limited to only 100 units.

Discover additional Kith hoodies at GOAT.

Kith for Calvin Klein Indigo Williams I Hoodie

Kith and Calvin Klein joined forces once again for Fall 2021 capsule, that combine design elements from both New-York based brands. The Kith for Calvin Klein 2021 collection includes new iterations of co-branded underwear as well as new loungewear silhouettes in elevated fabrics and textures.

This indigo colored hoodie, is garment-washed giving it a soft hand feel. It features round cotton drawcord with knotted ends, as well as the Kith for Calvin Klein co-branded embroidery at left chest.

Kith for The Notorious B.I.G Hypnotize Classic Logo Hoodie

KITH for Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection celebrates the life and legacy of the iconic hip-hop artist. The collection features the portraits of B.I.G. himself, on a range of apparel items including this black hoodie with KIETH logo in white written over Biggie’s portrait. The “Hypnotize” Classic Logo Hoodie showcases one of the final photos ever taken of B.I.G. and it’s truly a standout piece of the collection.

The brand will also donate the proceeds from Biggie Smalls collection to Brooklyn schools – the funds will go to supplying the schools with books, tech, furniture and more. “We’re doing this with the hope that we can continue to spread BIG’s positive impact to the future generations of his home borough,” says the statement, via bran’s official Instagram.

Kith Deconstructed Bandana Williams III Hoodie

From the 80s until today, the bandana print has been a symbol of hip hop culture and aesthetics. The paisley has then conquered the workwear market turning it into an absolute must-have for every fan.

This deconstructed bandana hoodie features a custom Kith bandana artwork printed allover, cotton drawcord with knotted end on hood, as well as the kangaroo pocket on front.

Kith for Curb Your Enthusiasm Perspective Hoodie

Kith has partnered up with HBO again, on a Larry David’s television sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm” apparel and accessories collection.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns with 10 new episodes starting Oct. 24 on HBO and HBO Max. If you want to cop this hoodie, be quick, as it is a Kith web-exclusive product, meaning it will not release in any physical retail.