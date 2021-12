Spanish brand ZARA enlists top model Jonas Glöer at Viva Agency to star in their latest Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear story titled Modern Workwear captured by fashion photographer Bibi Cornejo Borthwick. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Jody Taylor. The collection includes wool blend coat, textured sweater, turn-up knit beanie, double-breasted coat, ribbed beanie, and loose fit jeans.