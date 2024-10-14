AMIRI Expands with First Down Outerwear Collection for 2025

AMIRI has introduced its first Down Outerwear Program for Pre-Spring 2025, signaling a bold step in expanding its ready-to-wear line. The luxury brand, renowned for blending West Coast streetwear with high-end craftsmanship, brings its signature style to a new category, featuring iconic motifs like the Bones appliqué and the MA Quad Monogram. This launch offers a fresh interpretation of AMIRI’s visual identity, with standout pieces designed for both men and women that fuse practical winter outerwear with the brand’s distinctive, edgy aesthetic.

For the menswear collection, the MA Quad Monogram is woven into micro jacquard prints on gilets and jackets, available in deep red and black. The Bones appliqué, a hallmark of AMIRI’s streetwear appeal, is featured prominently on jacket sleeves, with the AMIRI logo emblazoned in cursive across the chest. In a seamless extension to womenswear, the collection introduces cropped versions of these styles, with additional colorways in soft chocolate and pale pink for the women’s line.

The collection’s balance between functional utility and high fashion is evident in its use of luxurious fabrics and carefully crafted details. From the classic gilets and bomber jackets to the cropped outerwear pieces, each item showcases AMIRI’s dedication to quality while retaining the rebellious edge that defines the brand. The mix of intricate monogram patterns and bold, tactile embellishments creates a statement that is both fashion-forward and winter-ready.

AMIRI’s move into outerwear also reflects the brand’s broader ambitions to cement its place in the global luxury market. Available not only across the US but also in key international markets—including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia—the collection underscores AMIRI’s expanding influence. With the introduction of these new styles, the brand continues to cater to a diverse, global clientele that values both functionality and artistic expression in their fashion choices.

As AMIRI pushes into this new category, it does so with the same attention to detail and innovation that has earned it a loyal following. The Down Outerwear Program is not just an addition to the brand’s lineup—it’s a statement about the future direction of AMIRI, where high-fashion and streetwear collide.

View the collection in the Gallery below: