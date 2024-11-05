Carhartt WIP’s ‘Rooted’ Collection Reimagines Iconic Styles

Carhartt WIP’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, titled “Rooted,” marks the final chapter of the brand’s seasonal offerings, with a distinct nod to its archival past, brought to life in visuals reminiscent of rugged 90s film aesthetics. This collection harmonizes classic workwear heritage with modern functionality, resulting in pieces that feel both timeless and refreshingly contemporary.

Anchored by iconic silhouettes like the OG Active and Detroit Jacket, the collection introduces new shades such as ‘tarragon’ green and ‘Malbec’ wine. These colors evoke the richness of autumn, creating depth in each garment that resonates with Carhartt WIP’s legacy of durability. Alongside these core pieces, garment-dyed jerseys in faded, washed finishes lend a tactile, time-worn quality that enhances the collection’s vintage appeal.

The stone-dyed Stanton Jacket adds further character, sporting a traditional blouson shape with a patinated finish that underscores Carhartt WIP’s expertise in material innovation. This treatment offers a refined yet utilitarian edge, appealing to both the heritage workwear enthusiast and the modern urbanite seeking versatile, rugged layers.

The padded Toronto Jacket, with its ripstop construction and camouflage lining, echoes Carhartt WIP’s utilitarian roots. This camouflage motif extends through the collection on pieces like the Palmer Scarf and OG Active Liner, where it’s reinvented in a Camo Leo pattern that brings a contemporary twist. The W’ Elliot High Neck Liner and OG Single Knee Pant further embrace this motif, balancing functionality with an adventurous aesthetic.

Outdoor-inspired styles such as the Clarton Jacket and W’ Clayton Parka reinterpret classic silhouettes with modern touches, including corduroy collars, removable hoods, and gusseted pockets. These details pay homage to Carhartt WIP’s workwear origins while also suiting the demands of today’s diverse, urban environments. The W’ Selma Liner and Skirt round out the collection with diamond-quilted taffeta, blending warmth and sophistication in garments that adapt seamlessly to colder weather.

Carhartt WIP Rooted collection redefines Carhartt WIP’s iconic styles for a new generation, celebrating the brand’s legacy with a collection that is both enduring and adaptable. It offers a thoughtful balance between past and present, making each piece as relevant on the streets today as it might have been in a classic 90s film still.