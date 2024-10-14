MM6 and Salomon Present the XT-MARY J

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon continue their collaborative journey with the release of the XT-MARY J MM6 MAISON MARGIELA, a bold reimagining of Salomon’s iconic XT-4 trail running shoe. This latest footwear drop, part of MM6’s AW collection, embodies the shared ethos of both brands—pushing the boundaries of design while maintaining a focus on technical innovation.

The XT-MARY J features a striking balance between Salomon’s trail expertise and MM6’s playful design language. Departing from traditional performance footwear, the shoe opens deeply towards the toes and is secured with a delicate Velcro strap. This unique silhouette introduces an avant-garde approach, combining rugged functionality with whimsical, almost kawaii aesthetics.

Two colorways anchor the release. One vibrant option showcases shocking pink and acid yellow accents, set against a chunky light sole. The upper transitions through a gradient of aqua green to terracotta orange, with the Salomon logo emblazoned in a racing-inspired style. In contrast, the second all-black version embraces MM6 Maison Margiela’s signature monochrome palette. Tonal variations of asphalt and soft clay subtly reveal the shoe’s layered construction, highlighting its intricate details.

This all-gender silhouette transcends conventional categories, blending technical precision with a playful, avant-garde twist. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-MARY J will be available starting October 17th on MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon’s e-commerce platforms, as well as in select multibrand stores worldwide.