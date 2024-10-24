in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2024.25 Campaigns, Menswear, Videos

Cha Eun-Woo Models Calvin Klein Studio Fall 2024 Collection

With Fall 2024 Collection, Calvin Klein brings fusion of premium fabrics and functional design

Cha Eun-Woo  is the face of the Calvin Klein Studio Fall 2024 Campaign, Photography by Park Jongha

Fashion house Calvin Klein unveiled its Fall 2024 Studio Collection with a campaign starring k-pop superstar Cha Eun-Woo lensed by photographer Park Jongha. Calvin Klein Studio’s Fall 2024 collection draws attention to craftsmanship, premium materials, and understated design. By focusing on high-quality fabrics, the collection delivers a balance between relaxed functionality and refined silhouettes.

Outerwear remains a highlight this season. The Lamb Leather Car Coat offers structure and versatility, while the Padded Stretch Nylon Parka combines practicality with urban aesthetics, delivering warmth through water-resistant construction. The Reversible Wool Blend Bomber Jacket adds a touch of adaptability, making it a staple for unpredictable autumn weather. These carefully curated layers reflect an easy transition from utility to elegance.

Beyond outerwear, Calvin Klein introduces elevated essentials. Key pieces include the Paneled Cotton Button-Down Shirt and the Tech Pique Tee, embodying everyday ease while maintaining a tailored appearance. The Supima Cotton Sweater rounds out these essentials with a focus on luxurious softness. These designs encourage layering, inviting wearers to create flexible looks with minimal effort.

Tailoring also takes center stage with the Double-Breasted Wool Gabardine Blend Blazer and Pleated Gabardine Trousers. These garments redefine office-ready outfits with subtle modern updates, bridging formal and casual dressing. Meanwhile, the denim offerings – including the 90s Straight Fit Jean and the Relaxed Cotton Cashmere Jean – add a nostalgic yet contemporary feel, channeling the brand’s signature minimalist heritage.

The collection’s versatility shines through in its ability to adapt to various climates. Cha Eun-Woo, embodying the collection’s spirit, demonstrates this dynamic range. From heavy puffers designed for colder weather to cashmere sweaters layered under wool coats, each outfit reflects warmth and style. A relaxed wool coat paired with a soft cashmere crewneck offers an effortless yet polished look, while a charcoal-toned ensemble combines the Double-Faced Wool Car Coat with the Reversible Bomber, showcasing a mastery of layering.

Written by Ana Markovic

