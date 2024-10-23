Ken Watanabe is the Face of Kith Winter 2024 Collection

Fashion house Kith unveils its Winter 2024 collection, blending innovation and precision to create a wardrobe designed for winter’s demands. With a spotlight on craftsmanship and collaborative storytelling, the collection continues Kith’s &Kin and Classics lines while expanding into new territory with capsules featuring TUMI and Disney. The campaign, anchored by renowned actor Ken Watanabe and shot in Tokyo, captures the essence of both contemporary fashion and heritage, setting the stage for a season defined by thoughtful design and tactile luxury.

Cold-weather essentials take center stage through fabrics like velvet corduroy, bonded microsuede, and wool blends, offering both insulation and texture. The palette revolves around deep tones, punctuated by icy hues, giving the collection a dynamic range. Key pieces include the Shearling Patchwork Becker Coat, crafted from lamb shearling with a debossed crest detail, and the Gradient Wool Bergen Coat, which reimagines Kith’s signature outerwear in a flowing ombre design. The Ali Track Jacket and Clay Bomber Jacket introduce velvet and beaded embroidery into the lineup.

The &Kin line reflects Kith’s elevated sensibility, with pieces designed to easily integrate into a refined wardrobe. The Julius Blazer, constructed from boucle tweed, signals a commitment to quality tailoring and finds a counterpart in the Kylan Trouser. The collection introduces the Rya Blazer in cashmere, a double-breasted silhouette available in neutral tones, emphasizing understated luxury. Meanwhile, the Woven Leather Apollo II Shirt and Speckled Boucle Walker Turtleneck balance innovation with classic style.

Kith’s Classics program returns with an updated take on staple garments. New introductions like the Jonah Liner and Sherpa Antony Full Zip complement perennial favorites such as the Williams III Hoodie and Midi Puffer. Designed to adapt across seasons, the collection includes outerwear, knitwear, and essentials that function as transitional layers. Accessories, including beanies, scarves, and gloves, are thoughtfully crafted to align with the season’s fabrications, featuring collaborations with ’47 and New Era for headwear staples.

The footwear lineup showcases the latest chapter in Ronnie Fieg’s partnerships with Clarks Originals and Vasque. New designs such as the Sunderland and Sandford 2 silhouettes join the returning Rushden Boot, each distinguished by exclusive fobs and premium construction. Vasque’s Skywalk Boot, with Gore-Tex lining and ballistic nylon, reinforces the blend of function and fashion that defines this release.

Adding a playful dimension, Kith teams up with Disney for a capsule marking Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary. This collection features graphic crewnecks, hoodies, and tees, accompanied by caps and beanies that capture the nostalgic charm of classic Disney characters. Rounding out the offering is a travel-focused capsule in collaboration with TUMI, presenting Kith-branded luggage and accessories. The suitcases feature TUMI’s signature contours, integrated locks, and compartmentalized interiors, making them ideal for organized travel.

The Winter 2024 collection will be available on October 25, with simultaneous releases at Kith stores and across Kith’s online platforms. The Disney and footwear collaborations will also drop on the same day, offering fans a full selection to explore. Kith’s partnership with TUMI is set to follow shortly after, with further updates to be announced.